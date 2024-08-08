$5 Trillion, $10 Trillion, or $30 Trillion GDP? What Does Modi Government Want?

The minutes of the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting held on 15 June 2019, after the Lok Sabha elections but before the presentation of Budget 2019-20 on 5 July, records:

“—The Prime Minister said that by working with the feeling of collective responsibility both long-term and short-term goals will be achievable. While the goal to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024 is challenging, it is totally achievable too. There is a need for State governments to recognise their core competence and utilize their potential properly. If each State decides to increase its share in the country’s GDP that will accelerate the process of achieving USD 5 trillion economy.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about $5 trillion GDP by 2024-25 and sanctified it in the Budget 2019-20. Thereafter, it became the government’s new mantra.