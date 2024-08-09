Does This Video Show Hindu Family That Was Killed by Muslims in Bangladesh? No!

A video showing four people with ropes around their necks is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows a Hindu family that was recently murdered in Bangladesh.

What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption that said, "An entire Hindu family was wiped out by Islamic jihadists in Bangladesh just because they were Hindus. Where are the eyes of the world? #SaveBangladeshiHindus."

(We have refrained from adding any links due to the distressing nature of the video.)