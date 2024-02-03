ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, This Video Doesn’t Show New Zealand’s Home Minister Adopting Sanatana Dharma

The viral claim is false. The person in the video is an American yoga teacher named Brent Goble.

Abhishek Anand
Updated
WebQoof
3 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video of a man performing rituals is being shared on social media platforms with users claiming that it shows the Home Minister of New Zealand adopting Sanatana Dharma.

The viral claim is false. The person in the video is an American yoga teacher named Brent Goble.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The video had garnered over two lakh views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

What is the truth?: The claim is false. There is no department called Home Ministry in the New Zealand. The person in the video is actually an American yoga teacher named Brent Goble.

Also Read

CBSE Included Chapter on Dating and Relationships in Class 9? A Fact-Check

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find that out?: We went through the list of ministers serving in the government of New Zealand. However, we did not find a department called 'Home Ministry'.

  • On search further, we found that Brooke van Velden serves as the Ministry of Internal Affairs & Workplace Relations and Safety.

The viral claim is false. The person in the video is an American yoga teacher named Brent Goble.

There is no position called Home Minister in the government.

(Source: New Zealand government website/Screenshot)

What about the viral video?: A closer look showed a watermark on the video that said "@IBRENTGOBLE." We then searched for the account on Google and came across the handle on Instagram.

  • The same video was posted on the account on 2 November 2023.

  • It was captioned, "Last night was Alex’s naming ceremony. While Hinduism isn’t part of my upbringing, I love taking part in the rituals that are important to my wife and in-laws. I pray my son grows beautifully through life, faces necessary challenges, fights with fierce passion, and loves with an open heart."

  • On checking Goble's social media handles, we found that he hails from the United States. He now resides in Anjuna, Goa, where he teaches yoga to people from all age groups.

News reports about Goble: A report published in Hindustan Times said that former actor Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble will welcome their first child in November 2023.

  • We found several images of Goradia and Goble on the former's Instagram account as well.

Conclusion: It is clear that a video of an unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the Home Minister of New Zealand adopting Sanatana Dharma.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Clip of FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Retort To Comment on Budget Is Old

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  new zealand   Webqoof   Sanatana Dharma 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×