Clip of Pak and Afghan Fans Fighting During 2019 ICC World Cup Shared as Recent

The claim suggests that the video is from the recent Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans.
A video that shows some people fighting is going viral on the internet with a claim that suggests the incident is recent and that it shows Afghanistan and Pakistan fans fighting after the Super-4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament.
The claim comes after the recent violence that happened during Pakistan vs Afghanistan match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 7 September. The videos of fans attacking each other and damaging the stadium have been shared by several social media users, receiving global attention.
However, we found that the viral video is from the 2019 ICC World Cup match, where fans of both countries brawled during the match at the UK's Headingley on 29 June 2019.
The scuffle reportedly sparked after an aeroplane with a banner carrying Balochistan slogans flew over the ground.
The claim suggests that the video shows Pakistan and Afghanistan fans fighting against each other during the Asia Cup tournament.
The claim was uploaded with a caption in Hindi that said, "अफगानिस्तान और पाक के फैंस आपस में भिड़े..मैच पाक ने जीता दिल अफगानिस्तान ने नसीम शाह बोलिंग के बाद बल्लेबाजी में भी मुज़ाहरा पेश किया."
(Translation: Afghanistan and Pak fans clashed against each other...The match was won by Pakistan and the hearts by Afghanistan. Naseem Shah after bowling, contributed in batting as well.)
Using InVID, a verification tool, we extracted the key frames of the video and performed a reverse image search, supplementing them with keywords such as "Pakistan fans fighting with Afghanistan fans video."
This led us to a report by The Sun published on 30 June 2019, which mentioned that the incident happened during the match between both the sides in the ICC World Cup on 29 June 2019.
The report also carried the same video of the brawl and had more images where fans can be seen fighting outside the stadium as well.
The incident happened during the 2019 ICC World Cup.
Further, we also came across some images of the same incident on Reuters, uploaded on 29 June 2019.
A comparison of a frame of the viral clip and the photo clearly highlights the similarities.
On comparing the image from Reuters and a frame from the viral clip, we found that the similarities between the two can be seen easily.
The Quint had also published a report about the incident in 2019. It mentioned that the fight reportedly broke out because an aeroplane carrying a banner that read 'Justice for Balochistan' flew over the ground.
Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan, which shares borders with other countries like Afghanistan and Iran. Various reports of the Pakistan military exploiting and killing those in the Baloch region have raised questions and outrage among people.
It further mentioned that ICC, the cricket governing body, has promised to launch an investigation into the matter.
While the video did show cricket fans of Afghanistan and Pakistan fighting, the claim of it being from the 2022 Asia Cup is wrong.
