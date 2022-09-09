Clip of Pak and Afghan Fans Fighting During 2019 ICC World Cup Shared as Recent

A video that shows some people fighting is going viral on the internet with a claim that suggests the incident is recent and that it shows Afghanistan and Pakistan fans fighting after the Super-4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

The claim comes after the recent violence that happened during Pakistan vs Afghanistan match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 7 September. The videos of fans attacking each other and damaging the stadium have been shared by several social media users, receiving global attention.

However, we found that the viral video is from the 2019 ICC World Cup match, where fans of both countries brawled during the match at the UK's Headingley on 29 June 2019.

The scuffle reportedly sparked after an aeroplane with a banner carrying Balochistan slogans flew over the ground.