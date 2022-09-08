Asia Cup 2022: ‘I Had the Belief To Hit Sixes,’ Says Pakistan’s Star Naseem Shah

Naseem Reminded Me of Javed Miandad: Babar Azam

Pakistan needed 11 from the final over but Naseem decided to take it upon himself and finish off the match.

"Asif was batting when I came in and my job was to give him strike but when he got out, I thought it was all on me." Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he was reminded of batting great Javed Miandad hitting that famous last ball six off Chetan Sharma to beat India in Sharjah in 1986. Azam wasn't even born when Miandad's heroics helped Pakistan clinch the Austral-Asia Cup.

"I was in the dressing room (during last over). But at the back of the mind, I thought it is cricket, and I have seen Naseem bat like this, so I had a little bit of belief.

"This reminded me of Javed Miandad's six in Sharjah. To be honest, it was quite a tense environment in the dressing room. We couldn't build partnerships like last few games, but the way Naseem finished it, you could see the mahaul (vibe) after that," he concluded.

Pakistan play Sri Lanka in the summit clash on Sunday, 11 September.