Doctored Reel Viral as Arabs Celebrating India’s Win Against Pak in Asia Cup

The caption, originally in Arabic, loosely translates to, "I turned on the phone at the last minute and pointed the camera at Aziz Ashour, president of the Arab Club. Tired, planted, harvested, and lacked his brothers, members of the board of directors. Congratulations to the Arab, and hard luck to Kuwait."

Taking a clue from this, we searched for the president's name and found that Abdulaziz Ashour is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Arabi Sports Club.

We also found an article in Arab Times, an English daily in Kuwait, which mentioned that the Al-Arabi Football Team had won the finals in the Amir Cup held at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on 21 September 2020.

A report in the Kuwait Times, an Arabian Gulf daily, also highlighted the victory of the football club in the tournament and had posted some pictures from the post-match ceremony, where the president could be seen.