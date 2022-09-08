Asia Cup 2022: Tempers Flare in Pak-Afg Clash as Players Get Involved in Scuffle
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's Asif Ali and Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad almost came to blows.
Pakistani batter Asif Ali and Afghan pacer Fareed Ahmad were seen getting involved in an ugly altercation during an Asia Cup 2022 match on Wednesday, 7 September.
Pakistan were up against Afghanistan in their second Super Four match, and a win would have secured their place in the final. Chasing a low target of 130, Pakistan were 118/8 with eight deliveries to spare when Ahmad got the wicket of Ali. Following the dismissal, the duo initially engaged in verbal exchanges, before things escalated and the two almost came to blows.
Whilst further escalation was avoided with the efforts of other players on the field, alongside the umpire, the episode sparked a social media battle, with both sets of fans blaming the opposition and claiming their innocence.
Pakistan eventually went on to win the match, courtesy of Naseem Shah's two consecutive sixes in the last over, and former pacer Shoaib Akhtar claimed Afghanistan were 'taught a lesson by Allah' for their misdemeanour on the ground.
"We Pakistanis love and adore Afghanistan. We consider them our brothers and have supported them in their bad times. But why are you (Fareed Ahmed) misbehaving after taking Asif Ali’s wicket? This behaviour will not be tolerated, and this is why Allah taught you a lesson," said Akhtar.
The Afghanistan fanbase, however, is putting the blame on Ali for the event, claiming the batter instigated the altercation. Former Chief Executive Officer of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Shafiq Stanikzai called the incident 'stupidity at extreme level' and also asked for Ali's suspension from the rest of the tournament.
"This is stupidity at extreme level by Asif Ali and should be ban from the rest of the tournament, any bowler has the right to celebrate but being physical is not acceptable at all," he tweeted.
Former Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib also echoed similar sentiments, as he copied Stanikzai's statement in his tweet.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and sports-buzz
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.