Old Clip of Fareed Zakaria’s Show Shared as Recent Analysis of G20 Summit

Fact-Check: This analysis is a part of Fareed Zakaria's CNN show, Global Public Square (GPS).
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video of veteran Indian-American journalist and author Fareed Zakaria talking about India's economy and growth is being shared as a recent video of his analysis of the G20 summit, which was hosted by India on 9 and 10 September.
An archive of the post can be found here.
The post had 75,000 views at the time of writing this story.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
What is the truth?: This episode of Zakaria's show 'Global Public Square' (GPS) was published on American news organisation CNN's website on 30 April, months before the G20 Summit was held in India.
Fareed Zakaria gave his take on India's economy and growth after visiting India in April 2023.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on Google and came across a similar six-minute video on CNN's website.
The episode is a part of GPS which was aired on 30 April after Fareed Zakaria's visit to India.
Upon matching the frames of both videos, we found similarities.
Here is a comparison between the viral video and the original CNN video.
We also found the same video on Fareed Zakaria's Facebook page that was uploaded on 1 May.
It was uploaded with a caption that explained the political commentator's analysis, reading, "a bullish nation, brimming with excitement. It has some hurdles to clear, but he lays out a path for it to truly become an incredible India."
The Quint also reported on Zakaria's analysis on 1 May. It laid down key points from his episode.
Here is a preview of The Quint's report.
What did Zakaria say?: On a episode of GPS on CNN, Zakaria gave his analysis after his recent visit to India.
He pointed out India's optimism in the face of global problems such as inflation and recession.
The journalist remarked on India's Aadhaar system, Jio, and infrastructure revolutions that could transform the country by bringing in crores of Indians who are still on the economic, social and political margins.
Zakaria also mentioned the inclusivity of India’s Muslims and women who remained societally and institutionally discriminated against in the country.
Conclusion: The old video is being falsely shared as Zakaria's analysis of India after the G20 Summit, which was hosted by India on 9 and 10 September.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories . For getting fact-checked content directly on WhatsApp, join our Channel here.)
Published: undefined