‘A Bullish Nation’: Journalist, Author Fareed Zakaria After Recent India Visit

After a visit to India, veteran Indian-American journalist and author Fareed Zakaria said that he was struck by the country's optimism in the face of growing global concerns.

During his show on CNN, Global Public Square, Zakaria described India's growth and said that Indians are excited about the future at a time when the rest of the world is trying to navigate a looming recession and soaring inflation rates.

"I’m just back from India and what I saw there was a bullish nation, brimming with excitement. It has some hurdles to clear, but I lay out a path for it to truly become an incredible India."

He added: