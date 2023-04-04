If Women Were Paid for Unpaid Domestic Work, How Much Would They Actually Earn?

The lack of dignity and respect associated with 'homemaking' is another burden, though women who are counted as 'not working' actually contribute to the economy by doing housework.

So, how can women be seen as equal partners whose unpaid labour allows the household to earn a livelihood?

What if, hypothetically, homemakers were given a monthly salary for the work they do? How much would it be? Would it help them attain financial independence? Would it adequately recognise the work they do?

The Quint spoke to economists across India, and here's what they had to say.