Aadhar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended Till 30 June; Steps to Link Aadhar With PAN

The Income Tax Department has requested all citizens to link their PAN cards with their Aadhaar cards. The organization informed recently they have extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with a PAN card till 30 June 2023.

If anyone fails to do so, their PAN card will be inoperative from 1 July 2023. However, the taxpayers will again have another 30-day window from 1 July 2023 to complete the task but they will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 1,000 under provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

You can reactive the PAN card after the Aadhaar card is linked to the PAN card.

If the PAN card becomes inoperative, the department will not give refunds against such PAN cards and no interest will be paid on any refund for the inoperative period. You should also know that higher tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) will be applied as per the I-T Act.