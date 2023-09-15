India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: India Aim for 3 on 3 Before Final

India are taking on Bangladesh in the last Super Four match of the 2023 Asia Cup.
With consecutive victories against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India have already qualified for the final.
On the contrary, Bangladesh are out of reckoning with back-to-back defeats.
Ahead of the final against Sri Lanka, India are aiming for their third consecutive triumph.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Consistency Is the Key for India
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Live Cricket Score of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Today’s Match Live Updates: From the tournament's perspective, today's meet at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is an insignificant one, with one team – India – having already qualified for the final, whilst the other side – Bangladesh – have been eliminated.
However, ahead of the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday, this match will be important for Rohit Sharma's team for a couple of reasons – to have momentum on their side, and freely carry out any possible experiments that they want to, without the premonition of those backfiring on the side.
It is being reported that India will be resting a few key players for this encounter, plausibly those who have recently returned from injuries like Jasprit Bumrah. Having already secured two wins, this should help the team management test the strength of the bench.
Bangladesh, despite being at the very opposite end of the table, are on the same boat. They, too, will be looking to freely express themselves, now that mathematics have also confirmed their elimination, and will look to return to their land after making an impression against the heavyweights.
