Old Video of Collapsing Building Falsely Linked to Recent Earthquake in Morocco

Fact-check: An old and unrelated video from 2022 is being falsely shared as a building collapsing during the recent earthquake in Morocco.
A video showing a building collapsing to the ground is being shared to claim that this recently happened in Marrakech, Morocco.
The users are linking the video to the recent devastating earthquake in Morocco, which destroyed buildings and killed thousands of people.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the viral video's keyframes, leading us to an old Facebook post from 27 December 2022.
The post carried the same viral video and a caption that stated that it showed a building collapsing in the Derb Moulay Cherif area of Casablanca, Morocco.
The video has been on the internet since December 2022.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search and found several reports about this incident.
A Facebook post by Morocco World News carried the same video.
This was shared on 27 December 2022 and the caption stated that a three floor building collapsed on 26 December 2022 in Casablanca’s Derb Moulay Cherif.
This incident was also reported by news outlets from Morocco, namely Hibapress, HM TV news Casablanca and Casablanca Alaan.
The collapse did not result in any causalities.
Recent earthquake in Morocco: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck central Morocco on 8 September, killing nearly 3,000 people and causing damage in several areas.
Morocco's geophysical centre said the quake struck just after 11 PM in the Ighil area of the High Atlas mountains.
Conclusion: An old and unrelated video from 2022 is being falsely shared as a building collapsing during the recent earthquake in Morocco.
