ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-Check: Old Video From Japan Shared as 'Building Collapse in Turkey'

The video dates back to April 2016 and is from Japan.

Sarvajeet Singh Chauhan
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Fact-Check: Old Video From Japan Shared as 'Building Collapse in Turkey'
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video, which shows the front portion of a multi-storey building collapsing, is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows a building in Turkey after the recent earthquakes.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

The video has garnered more than 1,30,000 views at the time of writing this story. (More archives to similar claims can be found here and here.)

What is the truth?: Neither the video is recent nor is it from Syria or Turkey. The video dates back to April 2016 and is from Japan's Tama.

Also Read

India-Turkey Ties: What Narendra Modi's Robust Disaster Response Really Means?

India-Turkey Ties: What Narendra Modi's Robust Disaster Response Really Means?
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out?: We extracted several keyframes of the video using a Google Chrome extension, InVID, and performed a reverse image search on them.

The caption of the video mentioned that it is from Japan.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • Taking this forward, we performed a keyword search and came across a report published by the Japanese edition of Huffington Post on 18 April 2016.

  • It mentioned that on 17 April 2016, panels surrounding a building near Seiseki-Sakuragaoka Station in Japan's Tama were knocked down due to strong winds.

  • The report carried tweets which showed visuals of this building.

The report was published on 18 April 2016.

(Source: Huffington Post/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • Further, we also found a similar report published on a different website named 'Sora News 24'.

What did we find out while geolocating?: Taking visuals from the viral video as reference, we tried geolocating the place on Google Maps.

  • While we did not find the exact same visuals, we found some similarities when we compared the buildings as seen in the viral clip.

A comparison clearly highlights some similarities.

(Source: Google Maps/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

What happened in Turkey?: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey on Syria on 6 February. This was followed by a swarm of aftershocks and earthquakes.

  • This has resulted in the death of more than 7,800 people, as per reports.

  • Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces.

Conclusion: It is clear that a seven-year-old video from Japan is being shared in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Also Read

Old Video Shared as Nuclear Power Plant Explosion After Earthquake in Turkey

Old Video Shared as Nuclear Power Plant Explosion After Earthquake in Turkey
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Syria   Turkey   Fact Check 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×