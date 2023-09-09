Morocco: Over 600 Dead, 300 Injured After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Wreaks Havoc

At least 632 people have died, and several have been injured after a powerful earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains on Friday, 8 September.
At least 329 people have been reported injured by the local state media quoted by Reuters.
Morocco's geophysical centre said the quake struck just after 11 pm in the Ighil area of the High Atlas. The quake damaged buildings in Marrakech, the nearest big city to the epicentre, where residents spent the night in the open, afraid to go home, according to Reuters.
'No Risk of Tsunami'
Hani Lahsan, the head of the seismic monitoring service in Morocco, told news channel Al Jazeera that the earthquake resulted in tens of aftershocks, the maximum of which was at magnitude five.
“Tens of aftershocks will still be recorded, but they will be lower magnitude than the main one. And with time, they will decrease gradually until the geological infrastructure becomes balanced again, " he said. He added that there was no current danger of a tsunami.
It was Morocco's deadliest since at least a 2004 tremor in the northern Rif mountains that killed over 600 people.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)