Fact-Check: UN Secretary-General Did Not Praise Ambedkar and Indian Constitution

Social media users are sharing posts that carry a purported statement by United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking about Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution of India.

The claim comes days after the G20 Summit's conclusion, which was held at New Delhi from 8 September. Guterres addressed the media at the beginning of the event.

What do the posts say?: According to the claim, Guterres said that he read Constitutions of all countries, but none of them come close to 'Babasaheb's' Constitution, referring to the Constitution of India.