Fact-Check: This Gold Statue of PM Modi Was Made in Gujarat, Not Saudi Arabia

Fact-check: A gold statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made in Gujarat was falsely shared as one made in Saudi Arabia.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a gold statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bust is going viral on social media to claim that this was made in Saudi Arabia.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google, we came across several news reports about this gold statue of PM Modi.
A report by The Indian Express published on 20 January carried an image of the same statue seen in the viral video.
The report states that this gold statue of PM Modi was made in Gujarat.
The report stated that this gold statue was carved by a jeweller based in Surat, Gujarat, named Basant Bohra, who originally hails from Rajasthan.
Bohra owns Radhika chains, a product of the Veli Beli brand.
The article added that this statue with a 4.5-inch length and 3-inch width, weighed 156 g was made with 18-carat gold.
It specified that the weight of the statue was a reference to the 156 seats won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Gujarat Assembly elections of December 2022.
The jeweller also mentioned that this statue was not for sale back in January.
Several outlets like NDTV, Times Now and ABP Live also reported about this gold statue.
Dainik Jagran also posted the same viral video on their official YouTube channel with the same information about Bohra.
Conclusion: A gold statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made in Gujarat was falsely shared as one made in Saudi Arabia.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined