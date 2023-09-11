Explained: Why Was Morocco's Earthquake So Deadly?

On Friday, 8 September, a deadly earthquake struck Morocco, killing over 2,100 people and flattening homes and villages. The earthquake’s epicenter was the Ighil area, about 70 km south of Marrakech (or Marrakesh).

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 pm. The agency reported an aftershock of 4.9 magnitude 19 minutes later.

According to the Associated Press, it was the county's strongest in over a century. It was so strong that tremors were felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria's Civil Defense agency, which oversees emergency response.

But what made it so deadly? The Quint explains.