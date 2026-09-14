No, PM Modi Didn’t Gift His Own Photo To Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS

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A short video, showing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is being widely shared on social media, where both of them can be seen holding a decorative plate bearing the former's likeness on it.
The claim: The clip is being shared after the conclusion of the 2026 BRICS Summit in New Delhi, claiming that PM Modi gifted Jinping a photo of himself during the event.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video using Google Lens led us to a NDTV report published on 12 October 2019, which carried a visual resembling the viral video.
It mentioned that Modi and Jinping had met in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram for "informal talks."
The report shared a photo showing the viral claim, noting that the two had exchanged gifts.
A relevant keyword search led us to more news reports covering the interaction between the leaders, which also mentioned gifts.
One such report by Times of India said that while Modi had gifted Jinping a red saree with his likeness on it, the Chinese president had gifted PM Modi a porcelain plate with his face painted on it.
A longer version of the video of the two exchanging gifts was shared on Voice of America's YouTube channel.
The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also rubbished the claim, stating that the video was old and that the plate was a gift from Jinping to Modi.
Conclusion: An old video from Tamil Nadu is being shared to falsely claim that PM Modi gave Chinese President Xi Jinping a gift with the former's face on it.
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