Was PM Modi’s Mic Muted During His Speech at 2026 BRICS Summit? No!

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A video is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi's microphone being muted during his speech at the 2026 BRICS Summit, held in New Delhi, India.
How did we find out?: We couldn't find any reports about PM Modi's mic being turned off during his speech at the summit.
Following this, we ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post uploaded to X in 2025 with visuals similar to the viral video.
The video, uploaded on , is captioned, "What could be the reason behind Indian media muting the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi?"
We noticed that the video has 'Brasil' written in the top right corner.
After running a keyword search, we found out that the 2025 BRICS Summit took place in Brazil.
Following this, we conducted another keyword search using 'Narendra Modi speech' and 'BRICS 2025'
This led us to a report by India Today titled "PM Modi's Speech at BRICS Summit 2025 in Brazil"
In the video, Modi is seen wearing clothes similar to those in the viral video.
The framing of the video also resembles the viral video.
Another report published in Dainik Bhaskar also shared similar visuals, showing PM Modi at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
No incident was reported about PM Modi's microphone being muted during the 2026 BRICS Summit.
The video showing Narendra Modi's welcome remarks at the 2026 Summit, uploaded by his official YouTube account, shows a different framing from the viral video.
We were unable to find the a video of PM Modi speaking at the 2025 BRICS Summit.
Therefore, it is not confirmed whether his microphone was muted during the speech.
However, the claim that the video is from the 2026 Summit has been debunked since the visuals are clearly from 2025, as supported by multiple reports.
Conclusion: The visuals are from the 2025 BRICS Summit and do not show PM Modi's microphone being switched off during the 2026 BRICS Summit.
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