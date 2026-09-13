BRICS Summit Day 2: Modi Warns Against Tech, Critical Mineral 'Weaponisation'

On 13 September, the second day of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi featured high-level bilateral meetings, the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, and the departure of several world leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with leaders from Kazakhstan, Egypt, and the Philippines. The summit focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, with leaders addressing global challenges and the importance of inclusive growth.
According to Deccan Herald, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos on the sidelines of the summit.
The day also saw the departure of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi from Delhi after their participation in the event.
As reported by The Hindu, Prime Minister Modi warned against the weaponisation of technology and critical minerals, highlighting the need for unity and resilience among BRICS nations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a new insurance mechanism and a collaborative grain market initiative, while Chinese President Xi Jinping called for deeper cooperation and the creation of an open-source zone for artificial intelligence within BRICS.
Coverage revealed that the New Delhi Declaration was unanimously adopted, outlining commitments on global governance, trade, technology, climate, and development.
The declaration condemned terrorism, called for dialogue in West Asia, and emphasised the use of national currencies over a common BRICS currency. The summit also addressed artificial intelligence and the need for greater representation of developing countries in global institutions.
In the middle of the day’s proceedings, analysis showed that Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of strengthening supply chains and enhancing resilience to address pandemics, climate disasters, and other disruptions.
He announced the establishment of an integrated BRICS early warning system for infectious diseases and highlighted initiatives such as the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund and the BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture.
"The weaponisation of technology and critical minerals can hinder our shared progress. Therefore, we have emphasised inclusivity in the adoption of technology," Prime Minister Modi stated during the summit.
At the start of the day, reporting indicated that Prime Minister Modi, flanked by President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, reiterated India’s focus on transforming the BRICS vision into practical cooperation.
He emphasised the need for BRICS cooperation to extend beyond governments to include entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens.
During the summit, further details emerged regarding the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Modi, which featured a vegetarian menu showcasing Indian regional delicacies. Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend the dinner, and the menu selection prompted public commentary from opposition leaders about India’s culinary diversity.
In terms of logistics, official advisories confirmed that Delhi Traffic Police implemented restrictions and diversions from 8 am to 8 pm to facilitate the movement of dignitaries. Commuters were advised to use the Metro, avoid affected areas, and follow updates to minimise inconvenience during the summit and the India-Afghanistan T20 cricket match.
"Traffic personnel will be deployed in the affected areas to facilitate movement and minimise inconvenience to commuters," the advisory stated.
On the first day of the summit, additional context was provided as the New Delhi Declaration was adopted after consensus among BRICS members, including last-minute compromises on language regarding the war in West Asia.
The declaration called for maximum restraint and did not specifically mention the conflict in Ukraine.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.