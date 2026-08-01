PM Modi 'Forgives' Youth Protesters For Abusive Remarks At Jantar Mantar

advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly stated that he forgives the youth who used abusive language against him and his late mother during the Jantar Mantar protests over NEET irregularities. The incident involved several young protesters, including a minor, and led to police action and widespread debate. Modi emphasised that punishing or dragging these “misguided children” into court would not resolve the issue, and instead called for guidance and compassion.
According to The Hindu, Modi’s video message was released late on 31 July 2026, where he acknowledged the abusive language directed at him and his late mother during the protests. He described the students as “misguided children” and stated, “I want to forgive them. People make mistakes, but this is a cultural shock that our daughters are using such abusive language. We must forgive our youth who were misguided; after all, they are our children. It’s our duty to show them the right path.”
As reported by Deccan Herald, a 15-year-old girl who made remarks against Modi during the protest released an apology video, stating, “During the protest many people were abusing the prime minister. After coming under their influence I said a lot of things. I am only 15-years-old. This will be my first and the last mistake.” A Zero FIR was registered against her, later transferred to Delhi for further investigation.
As highlighted by Scroll, Modi’s appeal for restraint came amid police cases against youth protesters for social media posts. He stated, “Some mischievous children used abusive language that doesn’t dignify any civilised society. They not only abused me but even my late mother.” He urged that making students run around courts would not provide solutions, and called for society to show them the right path.
Statements from the Cockroach Janta Party questioned the use of criminal justice machinery against the youth, arguing that while abusive language can be condemned, criminalising it is unjustifiable. The party’s spokesperson stated, “Such misuse of the police force in these kinds of cases is completely unacceptable.”
In a late-night video, Modi reiterated that “abuses never solve anything; let’s guide the misguided.” He drew an analogy, saying, “We don’t disown our teeth even if they bite our tongue; both belong to us, just as our youth are our own.”
Further coverage revealed that Modi’s remarks coincided with ongoing police action against social media users and Meta’s India head over objectionable content. Meta confirmed cooperation with authorities, while Modi appealed to society to accept his approach of forgiveness and guidance rather than legal retribution.
In his message, Modi stated, “Mistakes are made in childhood, and childhood also provides an opportunity to correct those mistakes. That is what being young is about.”
“I want to forgive them. I request society also to accept what I am saying. Punishing them, dragging them through courts and harassing them will not change the circumstances… Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, yet we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path,” Modi said.
Additional reporting indicated that Modi’s statement was made in the context of widespread societal anguish and a call for constructive engagement with the youth. He emphasised, “This is the time to embrace our youth and guide them on the right path.”
In a summary of the events, coverage confirmed that Modi’s message was widely disseminated on social media, and that he acknowledged the cultural shock over the language used, particularly by young women. He reiterated his intention to forgive and guide rather than punish.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.