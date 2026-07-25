In Victory for CJP Protests, Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns as Education Minister

Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, 25 July, resigned as the Union Minister for Education amid growing pressure from protesting students over the NEET paper leak.

Pradhan took to X to announce that he was stepping down as Education Minister, just hours before the third round of talks scheduled between the Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

"To ensure that anti-national forces do not exploit the situation arising at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that national unity remains intact, that no student’s future gets tangled in legal complexities, and that our children can focus their time on studying and building their careers—considering all these factors, I have submitted my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister," Pradhan said in the post.