Old Protest Against Street Prayers Revived After Paris Beheading

The video has been revived after the beheading of a teacher in Paris over a controversial cartoon on the Prophet. Sonal Gupta The video has been revived after the beheading of a teacher in Paris over a controversial cartoon on the Prophet. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The video has been revived after the beheading of a teacher in Paris over a controversial cartoon on the Prophet.

A 2017 video of French citizens protesting against ‘illegal’ street prayers by the Muslim community has been revived amid social media outrage against the beheading of a teacher in Paris over a controversial cartoon on Prophet Mohammed.

A still from the viral video.

CLAIM

The video was recently shared by serial fake-news peddlers Tarek Fatah and Madhu Kishwar on Twitter, stating that as Muslims ‘blocked streets’ while praying, French citizens protested by singing the National Anthem.

You can view an archived version here.

You can view an archived version here.

The video was also shared with the hashtag ‘boycott french products,’ which started trending as Muslims across the world called for the boycott of French products to protest against the portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad.

You can view an archived version here.

The video was also shared on Facebook recently.

You can view an archived version here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The video is actually from 2017 from suburb called Clichy, near Paris in France. A reverse image search led us to several news reports from November 2017, stating that French politicians marched on a street in a Paris suburb in protest against Muslims holding Friday prayers in public, calling it an 'unacceptable use’ of road space. Visuals similar to the viral video can be seen in a news report by news agency AP. Further, a BBC report on the protest carries an image of the banner saying, “STOP AUX PRIÈRES DE RUE ILLÉGALES,” (Translation: “STOP ILLEGAL STREET PRAYERS!”). The same banner can also be seen in the viral video.

The banner in the viral video (Top) and BBC’s report (Bottom).

Evidently, an old video from 2017 has been revived amid recent tensions in France over the controversial cartoon on Prophet Mohammed.

Also read: Unrelated Pic From UK Shared As Teacher Beheaded in Paris

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)