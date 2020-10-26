Prophet’s B’day Celebrations in Yemen Shared As Protests in France

The video is actually from Yemen’s birthday celebrations in November 2019. Sonal Gupta The video is actually from Yemen’s birthday celebrations in November 2019. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The video is actually from Yemen’s birthday celebrations in November 2019.

After the recent violence in France, when a teacher was beheaded in Paris over a controversial cartoon on the Prophet Mohammed, an old video of a massive crowd gathered for the celebration of the Prophet’s birthday in Yemen is being shared with a false claim that it’s from France.

A still from the viral video.

CLAIM

The video was shared with the claim, “आज फ्रांस है, कल आपका देश हो सकता है ।” (Translation: “Today’s its France, tomorrow it can be your country.”)

You can view an archived version here.

The video shared by user Gopal Goswami had amassed over 18,700 views before it was deleted.

When called out by another user, Goswami went on to claim that the mosque in the background is Hagia Sophia and the crowd was protesting against France.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

A reverse image search led us to an article by Iranian online news aggregator, AhlulBayt News Agency carrying the visuals from the video. The article stated that photos were from the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), which was observed in Sana'a, Yemen.

A keyword search on Getty Images also led us to a video by news agency AFPTV, with the same visuals as the viral video. Dated 9 November 2019, the video’s description reads “Yemenis and Huthi supporters gather in Sanaa to mark Prophet Mohammad's birthday.”

The visuals can also be seen on American television and radio broadcast network, VOA’s report on the event. Further, the mosque in the background is not Turkey’s Hagia Sophia, but the Al Saleh Mosque in Yemen’s Sana’a city. A comparative image of the mosque in the viral image and the Al Saleh Mosque in the city’s backdrop can be seen below.

Evidently, an old video of the Prophet’s birthday celebrations in Yemen is being shared with the false claim that it’s from a protest in France.

Also read: Unrelated Pic From UK Shared As Teacher Beheaded in Paris

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)