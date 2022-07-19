This Image Shows BJP MPs at Party Meet in Delhi, Not 'Partying in Goa'

Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) social media convener Y Sathish Reddy shared a photograph showing a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to take a dig at the party.

The photo shows Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh, and Lok Sabha MP SS Ahluwalia, among others, seated together.

Reddy claimed that the party's leaders were "partying in Goa and chilling out with their friends," while TRS leaders were working to help people affected by floods in Telangana.

However, the claim is false. The photograph shows BJP leaders at a parliamentary party meeting held in Delhi on 16 July. Moreover, state BJP leaders such as MPs Arvind Dharmapuri and Bandi Sanjay Kumar also visited the flood-affected areas while other party members distributed relief materials aid.