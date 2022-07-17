Cloudburst is 'Foreign Conspiracy': Telangana CM KCR As Region Hit by Floods

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) claimed that there was a “foreign conspiracy” behind the incessant rains in the northern parts of the state, alleging that cloudbursts had been triggered along the river Godavari.

The CM said this during his tour of the flood-hit Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday, 17 July.

KCR was touring Kothagudem district, which saw large-scale damage due to the rains, along with a team of Ministers and authorities to assess the situation on the ground. After meeting the affected families at relief camps, the CM announced that each relocated family will be given Rs 10,000 as an instant relief measure.