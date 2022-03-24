West Bengal Govt Isn’t Exempting Muslim Businesses From Taxes, Claim is False!

A graphic with Hindi text that notes that the West Bengal government has announced that it will pay taxes on behalf of Muslim businesses in the state is being widely shared on social media platforms.

The text goes on to say that the announcement was made by the state’s Finance Minister Amit Mitra, as Muslim traders had suffered great losses due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

However, we found that the claim is false. The claim made in the graphic has existed on social media since 2018 and has no news reports or government announcement to back it. Additionally, there is no mention of taxes being waived for any community on the basis of their religion in the state’s Budget for the current fiscal year or in 2018 – the first time when the claim emerged.