Sena Chief Thackeray Rejects AIMIM's Alliance Offer, Calls It BJP Conspiracy

A day after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said it was willing to join hands with Maharashtra’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the Shiv Sena “Janab Sena” on Sunday, 21 March.

Responding to the barb, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the alliance offer is a BJP conspiracy and stressed that Sena embraces Hindutva, and would never form an alliance with parties such as the AIMIM, which “bow their heads down at the tomb of Aurangzeb,” The Indian Express reported.

Thackeray was quoted as saying, “Shiv Sena is being called Janab Sena. We have not abandoned Hindutva. Look at the conspiracy, the AIMIM has given an offer to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi for no reason. Is there any connection? This is the real plot: The AIMIM would make the offer and then the BJP would launch criticism on it. Even if I die, we will not go with those who bow their heads down at the tomb of Aurangzeb.”