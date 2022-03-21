Sena Chief Thackeray Rejects AIMIM's Alliance Offer, Calls It BJP Conspiracy
Thackeray also attacked the BJP over The Kashmir Files saying that the BJP did not utter a word during the exodus.
A day after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said it was willing to join hands with Maharashtra’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the Shiv Sena “Janab Sena” on Sunday, 21 March.
Responding to the barb, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the alliance offer is a BJP conspiracy and stressed that Sena embraces Hindutva, and would never form an alliance with parties such as the AIMIM, which “bow their heads down at the tomb of Aurangzeb,” The Indian Express reported.
Thackeray was quoted as saying, “Shiv Sena is being called Janab Sena. We have not abandoned Hindutva. Look at the conspiracy, the AIMIM has given an offer to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi for no reason. Is there any connection? This is the real plot: The AIMIM would make the offer and then the BJP would launch criticism on it. Even if I die, we will not go with those who bow their heads down at the tomb of Aurangzeb.”
Further, the Sena chief accused BJP of being pro-Muslim instead, and said, “It is not possible for the Shiv Sena to be as shameless as the BJP which forged an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti, who did not want to hang Afzal Guru, for power.”
Thackeray Attacks BJP Over 'The Kashmir Files'
With The Kashmir Files being promoted by the Prime Minister himself, Thackeray also attacked the BJP over the movie, claiming that it was Sena supremo Bal Thackeray who raised his voice against the injustice done to the Kashmiri Pandits.
Thackeray explained, “Then, the VP Singh-led government was in power which was supported by the BJP. The BJP did not utter a single word. The only voice that was then was that of Balasaheb Thackeray. But those shedding tears now did not say anything then,” The Indian Express reported.
The Sena chief said that possibly one day, the BJP might even claim to be the fathers of Hindutva or “may say that they have established Hindu Dharma but it will be their mental illness.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
