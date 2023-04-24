Meedan Wins Grant to Research Gendered Disinformation, Partners With The Quint

The project will investigate gendered disinformation in the South Asian cyberspace which targets women, trans and non binary people, as these campaigns run false, misogynistic and sexualised disinformation to discredit and malign these groups.

This kind of disinformation is often used to silence or marginalise said groups and adds hurdles to their ability to safely and freely participate in discourse and public spaces.

With an increasing number of smartphone users and cheap internet, rural India has seen a rise in people on social media. However, this broader availability of information has also resulted in heightened susceptibility to pervasive gender-based disinformation.