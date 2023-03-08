On Women's Day, Meet The Women Shattering Gender Stereotypes on Film Sets

The trio also spoke about how women's skills are questioned when they are shooting for projects. Sanober said, "Without even looking at our work or resume we are asked, 'Will she be able to do it?' Once, I was called for a scooty advertisement. I just had to precision ride the scooty in a particular manner. I have done a number of bike stunts, so I gave this person a number of my bike-riding shots, including videos of stunts that I did for Dhoom 2, Bang Bang. After all this, the person comes and tells me, 'All this is perfect, but can you ride a scooty?' I was stunned".

During the conversation, Hetal expressed concern about long working hours in the industry and how that needs to be changed. "Post COVID, working hours have gone for a toss. Twelve hours have become a thing of the past, now we have to work for 20 long hours. More than pay disparity between men and women, these are things that need to be taken into consideration".