Have India, Pakistan, B'desh, & Sri Lanka Made Politics of Hate Into A Religion?

However, no comprehensive discussion around Pakistan's religious struggles can happen without talking about India. Ispahani, therefore, pays a lot of attention to what has been happening in Pakistan's south eastern neighbourhood. This 'India discourse' also allows her and other essayists in examining Pakistan's violation of the promise made by its founders to create an ostensibly equal nation.

The collection, as a matter of fact, questions the utopia of equality in a region with a chequered history of religion-based violence. Compound this with the recruitment of various sects and religious groups to further electoral politics, and we have a disaster at hand that we cannot wish away. South Asian polity has heavily relied on religious identity, owing a good deal to British colonialism, and leaders' have been sometimes cavalier and sometimes cunning in exploiting it.

For example, locating Pakistan's tryst with sectarian violence—perpetrated mostly by the majority sect of the Sunni against other religious minorities as well as coreligionists of different sects—Mohammad Taqi's essay does not sugarcoat the bitter pill of his indictment of Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He argues that Jinnah's dangerous approach with respect to his religious identity not only precluded any foresight about sectarian violence but, arguably, also spawned it.