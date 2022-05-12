Viral Claim About Karnataka Burqa-Clad Girl Muskan's Death Is Hoax!

A photo which shows a man carrying an unconscious girl wearing a hijab (face veil) is being shared on social media identifying the girl as Muskan, the burqa-clad girl in Mandya, Karnataka, who stoop up to a group of saffron-clad boys chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in February 2022.

The claim along with the photo goes on to state that 'she is no more'.

However, neither is the news true nor is the photo of Muskan.