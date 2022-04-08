Karnataka CM Bommai Orders Probe to Verify Al Qaeda Video on Student Muskan

After Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri released a video praising Karnataka student Muskan, who stood up to those heckling her for wearing a burqa in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has responded to the issue.

Speaking to reporters after his return from Delhi on Thursday, 7 April, he said that the police have been instructed to verify the authenticity of the video.

Forces from the past are at work from the past to create unrest among the people by raking up issues against the state and nation. The video clip, said to be of the Al Qaeda chief, is part of it,” the Chief Minister said.

In the Arabic video clip posted by al-Zawahiri, with English subtitles provided by the American SITE Intelligence Group that tracks online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organisations, Zawahiri is heard reading out a poem, which he says he wrote for "our Mujahid sister" and for her "brave feat".