Photo of JD(S) Member Shared as Muskan, the Burqa-Clad Girl Who Confronted a Mob
The other photograph shows Najma Nazeer, a member of Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka.
A photo comparing two girls has gone viral to claim that Muskan, the girl who stood up to a mob of saffron-clad boys chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in Karnataka's Mandya, generally wears western clothes and wore a burqa only for "propaganda" purposes.
However, two different pictures have been juxtaposed to make the false claim.
The first picture is from the day of the incident that took place at the PES College in Karnataka's Mandya on 8 February. The girl was identified as Muskan and her video have gone viral.
The other photo, however, was that of Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale, a member of Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka.
Clashes were also reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, as students protesting against the denial of entry into colleges for girls wearing hijab were met with opposition from saffron-clad protesters.
CLAIM
The photograph was shared with a text to describe each of the photographs that said, "Yeh hai Aam Zindagi" and "yeh hai Propaganda Zindagi".
(Translation: This is normal life, while this is propaganda.)
Kreately, a website which has been called out before for sharing misinformation, shared the viral image.
The claim was widely shared on Facebook and we also received it as a query on our WhatsApp tipline.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We cropped the first image in the collage and then conducted a reverse image search of the photo. We found the same photograph posted on the Facebook page of Najma Nazeer Chikkanarale.
According to Nazeer's Facebook page, she is a politician working with Janata Dal Secular-Karnataka and had photographs with leaders from the party. We also compared the viral image with more photograph available on her Facebook page.
Nazeer confirmed it to fact-checking organisation Alt News that it was indeed her in the viral image.
Further, the girl from the day of the protests in Mandya was identified as Muskan. In an interview with NDTV, she said that she has always worn a hijab to college and it wasn't a problem until the protests began.
More Misleading Claims About Najma Go Viral
While going through social media, we found another post where Nazeer's photos were being shared to claim that she was one of the students protesting against the ban on hijab in Karnataka colleges.
One social media user, while sharing Nazeer's photos said, "Roaming around with boys without hijab is allowed in Islam but not in school."
Several other social media users made the same claims, archives of some of which can be found here and here.
Nazeer, however, told fact-checking organisation Alt News that while she was in touch with some of the students who were protesting, she herself was not a student.
She further added that she graduated in 2018 and was currently a State Committee Officer at JDS Karnataka.
Evidently, photographs of a member of the JDS was shared by several social media users as Muskan, the girl from Karnataka's Mandya, who stood up to a mob of saffron-clad boys.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.