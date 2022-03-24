Uttarakhand to Implement Uniform Civil Code: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
"This will be the first state to do so," Dhami indicated.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the imposition of a Uniform Civil Code in the hill-state on Thursday, 24 March.
"The state cabinet unanimously approved that a committee (of experts) will be constituted at the earliest and it will implemented in the state. This will be the first state to do so," Dhami indicated.
Soon after Dhami was named Chief Minsiter of the State after Assembly polls win, he had promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the State.
"Firstly, I want to thank PM Narendra Modi for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to work as the CM of Uttarakhand for 5 years. We will fulfil all promises, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
