Murder Case From Delhi’s Naraina Shared With Misleading Communal Claim

Several social media users shared posts demanding justice for Shiva Gurjar, who was killed over an argument at a pan shop in Delhi's Naraina on Friday, 18 March 2022.

While sharing media related to Gurjar's death, several posts have claimed that he was attacked and killed by a group of four to five people from the Muslim community, adding a communal colour to the incident.

However, the claim is misleading. As per Station House Officer (SHO) Sameer Shrivastav of Naraina Police Station, there is no communal angle to the incident.

A press note issued by Delhi Police identifies five accused – four adults and one minor – of which four are from the Hindu community while one belongs to the Muslim community.