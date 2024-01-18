Viral Letter Claiming Pak PMO Barred Media From Reporting on Iran Strike Is Fake

Fact-check: A fake letter is going viral to claim that Pakistan PMO has barred media outlets from reporting on the Iranian strikes.
(Photo: The Quint)
A letter, purportedly issued by Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has gone viral on social media.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked the official website of Pakistan's PMO and did not any such announcement or press release.
We also checked PMO's official X (formerly Twitter) account and did not find the viral letter.
We came across a post by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting posted on 17 January 2024.
The post clarified that this letter is "fake and fabricated".
Pak's response to the blast: The official account of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, operated by Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, shared a post on X condemning the attack.
Claim dismissed by Pak journalist: We reached out to Lubna Jerar Naqvi, a fact-checker and a journalist from Pakistan who clarified that no such official announcement has been made by the Prime Minister or the Pakistani government.
More context: According to the officials in Islamabad, two children were killed and three others were injured in the attack in Balochistan.
Iran's foreign minister stated that this operation was targeted at the "Iranian terrorist group" Jaish al-Adl.
Islamabad has struck back at targets in Iran on Thursday, 18 January as part of "Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar."
The attacks come at a time that the Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for a police station attack in the southeastern border province of Sistan-Balochistan, which killed 11 Iranian security personnel.
We have reached out to the Pakistani officials for more context and the story would be updated once we receive a response.
Conclusion: A fake letter is going viral to claim that Pakistan PMO has barred media outlets from reporting on the Iranian strikes.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)