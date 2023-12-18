No, Pakistan’s Leadership Did Not Post About Dawood Ibrahim’s Death

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

Why is this being shared?: The claim comes after unverified reports of the gangster being hospitalised emerged on 18 December, which stated that Ibrahim was admitted to a hospital in Karachi after being poisoned by unknown persons.

Did they really share these posts?: No, there is no evidence to support the claim that Sharif and Kakar shared posts confirming or condoling Ibrahim's death.