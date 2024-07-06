Did Hotstar Win ‘Streaming Rights’ for Anant-Radhika’s Wedding? No, It’s Satire!

advertisement
A claim is doing the rounds on social media platforms stating that OTT platform Hotstar has won the 'streaming rights' for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
What do viral posts say?: The text in the graphic further said that the auction was organised by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.
The post had garnered over 8 lakh views on the platform. You can view archives of similar such claims here, here, and here.
What are the facts?: As of when this report was being written, there was no evidence to prove that Hotstar indeed had bagged the said streaming rights.
Additionally, we found that the claim originated from a satirical website.
How did we find that out?: On performing a keyword search using the words given on the claim, we came across an article published on a website named 'The Fauxy'.
It mentioned that Hotstar has won the streaming rights for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
The article also carried a purported quote from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the streaming platform.
About the website: When we went through the website, we found a disclaimer which said that it is a "satirical web portal." It further mentioned that the material published on the portal is based on fiction.
Team WebQoof noticed that the website regularly posts such satirical articles about different public figures and incidents.
No news reports or information available: A keyword search on Google did not return any credible news reports supporting the claim that Hotstar has indeed made such a deal. Moreover, we did not any supporting evidence in the public forum as well.
Conclusion: The claim of Hotstar winning the streaming rights of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding originates from a satirical website.
