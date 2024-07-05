Fact-Check: Naresh Agarwal Did Not Compare Alcohol With Hindu Gods as a BJP MP

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Naresh Agarwal Did Not Compare Alcohol With Hindu Gods as a BJP MP

The video dates back to 2017, when Naresh Agarwal was with the Samajwadi Party.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video of BJP leader Naresh Agarwal has gone viral on social media.</p></div>
An old video of BJP leader Naresh Agarwal has gone viral on social media.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

A video of former Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Agarwal, comparing Hindu Gods and Goddesses to alcohol is being widely shared on social media.

What does he say?: In the viral video, Agarwal can be heard comparing whiskey with Lord Vishnu, rum to Lord Ram, gin to Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman to Indian country-made liquor (ठर्रा).

  • Those sharing this video have claimed that Agarwal made these statements while being a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.

But...?: The video is six years old and shows Agarwal making these statements when he was a MP with the Samajwadi Party.

How did we find out the truth?: Using 'naresh agarwal hindu gods alcohol' as keywords, we looked for more information related to the viral video.

  • The first result was a report by The Hindustan Times, which was published on 19 July 2017.

  • Its headline identified Agarwal as a leader from the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the report mentioned that the "controversial remarks" were later expunged.

The report was published in 2017.

(Source: The Hindustan Times/Altered by The Quint)

  • Other news reports such as ones by NDTV, The Hindu, and India Today also published similar reports in July 2017, identifying him as a SP leader, adding that the House continued its discussion after Agarwal apologised.

  • We also came across a video on Sansad TV's verified channel, where other MPs raised objections against Agarwal's comments and demanded that his statements be expunged.

More on Agarwal: The leader had quit the Samajwadi Party in March 2018, and joined the BJP, after losing out on a Rajya Sabha ticket to Jaya Bachchan, The Quint had reported.

Agarwal joined the BJP in March 2018.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • Shortly after joining the party, he took a dig at Bachchan, belittling her by calling her a "film actor and dancer."

  • He later apologised for his remarks after a furore from the BJP and other political parties.

Conclusion: An old video of Naresh Agarwal has gone viral with the false claim that he compared Hindu Gods to alcohol while being a BJP MP.

