Edited Pic of Inauguration of Delhi’s Terminal 3 Linked to Airport Roof Collapse

An image showing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit and former Union Minister of Civil Aviation Praful Patel posing together during an inauguration of an airport terminal in New Delhi is going viral online.

What's the claim?: The claim states that Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi was inaugurated on 3 July 2010 by all of them and it was built by GMR company.