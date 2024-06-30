Viral Claim Stating Mukesh Ambani’s ‘Fierce Attack’ on Rahul Gandhi Is a Hoax!

A viral message talking about an alleged ‘fierce attack’ from Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi is going viral on social media.
In this claim, several questions are being addressed to Gandhi which include details of finance contributed by the Gandhi family to Indians, questions about his brother-in-law Robert Vadra and tax related questions.
The same claim went viral in 2020 but it was being attributed to Anil Ambani.
How did we find out the truth?: We did not find any such reports about Ambani passing insulting remarks against Gandhi.
We also checked Gandhi's social media handle to check if he has responded to this remarks allegedly made by Ambani but found nothing.
Further, we reached out to Tushar Pania, the Assistant Vice President at Reliance Industries Limited clarified to us that this viral claim is false.
"This is a fake statement which is being attributed to Mr. Ambani. There is no truth in this. He has not made any statement about any politician," Pania adds.
Conclusion: Fake statements are being attributed to Mukesh Ambani to claim that he posed questions to Rahul Gandhi.
