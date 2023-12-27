Old Video of Hardik Pandya Edited To Add Chants Supporting Rohit Sharma

A video of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya getting out of a car, with audio, 'Mumbai cha raja, Rohit Sharma!' (Rohit Sharma is Mumbai's king!) blaring in the background is being shared on social media platforms.

What is the claim?: Those sharing it have claimed that cricketer Rohit Sharma's fans heckled Hardik Pandya by sloganeering in favour of Sharma.

This claim comes at a time when the Mumbai Indians have named Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the franchise, replacing Rohit Sharma for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Several fans and supporters expressed their displeasure over this, reported the Hindustan Times.

Who shared it?: The Free Press Journal published a story about the viral video on 22 December.