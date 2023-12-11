Unrelated Images Shared to Falsely Claim Virat Kohli Had Beef in US Restaurant

Fact-Check | The post has falsely claimed that Kohli consumed beef in the USA.
An image showing cricketer-actor couple of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and their daughter, Vamika, sitting at a table is being shared on social media alongside a screenshot of a receipt from British Chef Gordon Ramsay's restaurant.
What is the claim?: The screenshot showing image of the receipt was shared with a caption that thanked Kohli for visiting the restaurant.
One of the food items in the receipt was Beef Wellington. Social media users have claimed that Kohli consumed beef meat, despite belonging to the Hindu religion.
What is the truth?: The viral claim is false and the screenshot of the receipt is fabricated.
The bill belongs to a couple who misread the menu and ordered expensive food items at Gordon Ramsay's Atlantic City restaurant in 2020.
Meanwhile, the image of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and their daughter was taken in 2021 in Dubai when Kohli was there for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup.
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed that 'Florida USA' had been geotagged in the screenshot of the bill.
We checked for a 'Gordon Ramsay Steak' location in Florida, but found no evidence of such a restaurant in the state.
The official Gordon Ramsay restaurants website lists their establishments in Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Lake Charles, Southern Indiana, and Baltimore.
Further, we ran a Google reverse image search on the image of the bill and found the Reddit thread posted by a user named 'Belt_Around_Ur_Neck' describing the big bill that he received at Ramsay's restaurant in Atlantic city on a website called Cheezburger.
The user wrote that he "accidentally ended up ordering a steak for 420 dollars."
Here are the similarities between the two posts.
The report in The Mirror included the bill of the image that matched with the viral post.
SCREENSHOT: Further, we noticed some irregularities in the bill screenshot. The caption tagged Virat Kohli however, the tag was in the usual Instagram format.
We also could not find any profiles by the name of 'Pedrogonzalez' that had posted this collage.
Here is a close-up of the tag.
We also came across some posts on X (formerly Twitter) that had posted the same bill image and tagged cricketer Rohit Sharma for visiting the restaurant.
This screenshot, too, was fabricated and had noticeable formatting errors.
VIRAT KOHLI AND ANUSHKA SHARMA'S PHOTO
We ran a Google reverse image search on the photo and came across the same photo on Virat Kohli's official X account from 20 October 2021.
The Times of India reported on 20 October 2021 that the family was seen having breakfast in Dubai. Kohli was there for the ICC T20 World Cup.
Conclusion: Clearly, unrelated images of a food receipt from a Gordon Ramsay restaurant was linked to Virat Kohli to create a false narrative.
