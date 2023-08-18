Two Dead After Argument Over Pet Dogs Leads to Fatal Shooting in MP's Indore

ADVERTISEMENT
A quarrel broke out between neighbours when the accused was walking his dogs.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
A heated argument over pet dogs led to a deadly shooting in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday night, 17 August.

Know more: Rajpal Rajawat allegedly shot and killed two of his neighbours in the city's Krishna Bagh colony.

  • Rajawat is employed as a security guard at State Bank of Baroda.

  • The two deceased were identified as Mahesh Verma (28) and Devkaran Amcha (35).

  • Six people, including two women, were wounded in the incident and are reportedly undergoing treatment at MY Hospital.

The quarrel broke out at 10:30pm when Rajawat was walking his dogs, authorities said.

"Rajpal had gone to walk his dogs and there was a fight between Rajpal's dog and another dog owned by a neighbour [Rahul]. This brawl between the two dogs led to a scuffle between the neighbours and then Rajpal resorted to firing," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrinder Singh said.

  • Enraged over the incident, locals claimed, Rajawat ran to his home, grabbed his rifle, got up to the terrace of his house, and started shooting.

  • Rahul's family members who had gathered at the spot suffered injuries from the gunshots.

Of note: The accused has been apprehended and taken into custody, with his licensed firearm confiscated.

Topics:  Madhya Pradesh   Indore   India Shooting 

