Fact-Check: No, the Pitch Wasn't Dried With Hairdryers & Irons During IPL Final

Fact-Check: Old and unrelated images were shared as visuals from the IPL 2023 finals.
A set of photos showing a cricket pitch being dried using hairdryers and electric irons is being shared on social media platforms.
The claim comes after the final match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was interrupted due to rains in Ahmedabad.
CSK won their fifth title against the defending champions GT, defeating them by five wickets on 29 May.
What are users claiming?: The photos are being shared to claim that they show visuals from the 2023 IPL finals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, with users taking a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) for their management.
A T20 International match between India and Sri Lanka on 5 January 2020 was called off due to unseasonal rains and a wet pitch.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo, which led us to an article with the same photos by Outlook published on 6 January 2020.
The article with the photos was published on 6 January 2020.
The Quint had also reported on the incident and carried the same photos.
The Quint also reported on the incident in 2020.
The first T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka on 5 January 202 was abandoned due to wet patches on the pitch.
Held at Guwahati's Barsapara cricket stadium in Assam, the match was cancelled after umpires held several inspections of the pitch, as rain water had seeped through covers on the pitch.
Network18's social media platform CRUX also made a video about the cancelled match and visuals of groundskeepers drying the pitch with hairdryers can be seen 50 seconds into the video.
Conclusion: Photographs from January 2020, showing groundskeepers drying a wet pitch with irons and hairdryers, are being linked to the 2023 IPL finals between CSK and GT in Ahmedabad.
