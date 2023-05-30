Fact-Check: No, the Pitch Wasn't Dried With Hairdryers & Irons During IPL Final

A set of photos showing a cricket pitch being dried using hairdryers and electric irons is being shared on social media platforms.

The claim comes after the final match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was interrupted due to rains in Ahmedabad.

CSK won their fifth title against the defending champions GT, defeating them by five wickets on 29 May.

What are users claiming?: The photos are being shared to claim that they show visuals from the 2023 IPL finals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, with users taking a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) for their management.