Fact-Check: Video of Gurugram Woman’s Murder Shared With False Communal Spin

The victim and the accused both belong to the Hindu community.
A video which shows police personnel frisking a suitcase and finding a woman's body inside it is being widely shared on social media with a communal spin implying that the woman belonged to the Hindu community and was killed by a man from the Muslim community.
The video caption added that the incident took place at IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram, Haryana.
However, there is no communal angle to the gruesome incident. Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Preet Pal Singh told The Quint that the woman was killed by her husband over domestic arguments, and that both the accused and the deceased belong to the same community.
The video is being shared with text in Hindi, saying that if girls from the Hindu community continue to trust Muslim boys, their bodies would also be found in suitcases.
Using relevant keywords, we looked for news articles regarding the incident and came across a report by The Times of India, which mentioned that the incident was reported by an auto rickshaw driver on Monday, 17 October at IFFCO Chowk in Haryana's Gurugram.
When the police arrived at the site, they found the body of a woman with burn marks and injuries on it, reported Hindustan Times. It said that the autopsy report had revealed that the woman was strangled.
The note said that Rahul had committed the crime as the deceased kept demanding a mobile phone, a television set and so on. It added that he had removed everything from the body that could help in identifying the victim, including a tattoo bearing his name.
Initially, the police had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown suspects under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.
Speaking to The Quint, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Media Incharge Preet Pal Singh identified the deceased as Priyanka, and rubbished any communal angle to the incident.
Evidently, there is no communal angle to the incident. Both the deceased and the accused, who were married, belong to the same religion.
