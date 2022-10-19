No, the Video Doesn't Show MP CM Watching People Being Thrashed on TV

A video which shows Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan smiling while watching police personnel beat up some people on television is being shared with a claim that he was "enjoying" the sight of people being thrashed.

The claim comes after the recent protests in the state against the government on the issue of unemployment.

However, we found that neither is the video recent, nor does it show Chouhan laughing at people. The original video, which was uploaded in June 2021 on the official Instagram handle of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, shows him watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on his television.

The PM can be heard requesting the people of Dulariya village of MP to get vaccinated against COVID-19.