Fighting COVID Misinformation in Rural India: Learnings From The Quint's Project

In the summer months of 2021, India was grappling with multiple challenges on the COVID front – a deadly second wave, misinformation fuelled vaccine hesitancy and limited access to verified information, especially in the remote pockets of India.

The rural communities – who often relied on unverified information that they received either on social media or through word of mouth – were hit hard by this information divide.

This is where The Quint stepped in and started a year-long project to counter mis/disinformation related to COVID-19 and vaccination in the rural parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam.